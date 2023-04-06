Upgrade your Apple TV with the latest Siri Remote at new all-time low of $35 (Reg. $59)

Woot is now offering the best price to date on the latest Apple TV Siri Remote. Dropping down to lower than ever before, today’s offer at $34.99 arrives with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply in any other case. Down from $59, you’re looking at $24 in savings. It beats our previous mention by $15 and on top of being only the second discount of the year, is a new all-time low. We also haven’t seen a proper Apple TV discount in quite some time, so if you’re just looking to upgrade your existing experience to something a little bit more recent, this is your chance.

Arriving as the latest companion to the Apple TV lineup, the new Siri Remote refreshes the home theater controls with an all-new design that ditches the touchscreen-enabled offerings of the past. If you’re still rocking one of Apple’s previous-generation set top boxes, this is a great way to upgrade the experience without replacing the entire unit. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage, and then head below for more.

If you want to make sure you don’t lose that shiny new remote, it’s worth spending some cash on this elago Locator case. With a built-in AirTag slot, this Apple TV remote case can help make losing the remote a thing of the past. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the cover in our launch coverage.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.¹ Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.

