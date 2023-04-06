Carhartt’s Spring Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling t-shirts and footwear from $9

Carhartt offers 25% off it’s bestselling t-shirts and up to 50% off new spring markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down from $15, which is $10 off the original rate. This shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it’s available in 22 color options. The jersey cotton material was made with durable features to last throughout any job. It also has a front pocket to store small items and a stylist patch logo as well. Plus, it has a loose fit to give you full range of motion and helps you to stay comfortable. With over 5,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $25)
- Midweight Syntheitic-Wool Blend Socks $13 (Orig. $18)
- 3-Pack Midweight Force Low Cut Socks $13 (Orig. $17)
- 6-Inch Composite Toe Work Boots $155 (Orig. $180)
- 6-Inch Safety Toe Work Boots $150 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Loose Fit Heavyweight Pocket T-Shirt $15 (Orig. $20)
- 6-Inch Non-Safety Toe Wedge Boots $145 (Orig. $170)
- Pellston Insulated Winter Boots $160 (Orig. $185)
- Haslett 3-Inch Non-Safety Work Sneakers $100 (Orig. $125)
- Midweight Low Cut 3-Pack Socks $9 (Orig. $12)
- …and even more deals…
