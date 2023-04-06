Carhartt’s Spring Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling t-shirts and footwear from $9

Carhartt offers 25% off it’s bestselling t-shirts and up to 50% off new spring markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down from $15, which is $10 off the original rate. This shirt will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and it’s available in 22 color options. The jersey cotton material was made with durable features to last throughout any job. It also has a front pocket to store small items and a stylist patch logo as well. Plus, it has a loose fit to give you full range of motion and helps you to stay comfortable. With over 5,000 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.5/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

