Instant’s K-Cup/ground beans Solo coffee maker back to holiday pricing at $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering its Solo Single Serve Coffee Maker in all colors for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $100, you’re looking at $40 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also $15 below our previous mention on the white model and matching the Amazon all-time low outside of a brief $58 offer for Prime Day last year. In fact, we have only seen it down this low twice before today. This model not only supports the plethora of K-Cup capsules out there, but it also ships with a “specially designed reusable pod” so you can just load it up with your favorite ground beans too. Instant’s pre-infuse cycle is in place here, which quickly soaks the grounds before brewing for a more “flavorful cup of coffee,” alongside your choice of brew strengths and three brew sizes – the whole process takes just “90 seconds,” according to Instant brand. More details and deals below.

For further comparison here, even the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is selling for $20 more, and you can’t use your own ground beans right out of the box with that model. For something that goes for even less, this Chefman single-serve model is worth a look. It delivers on a very similar feature set as the Instant Solo, but at $10 less.

Prefer to go with a cold brewer for the summer instead? This morning saw Presto’s Rapid Cold Brewer hit a new Amazon all-time low at $1 above the best we have tracked. This one can make cold brew in just 15 minutes and you can get a thorough look at the specs right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for the rest of the best kitchen and cooking deals on tap this week.

Instant Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker features:

Brewing a great cup of coffee at home is easy with the Solo Single-Serve Coffee Maker. It can handle both K-Cup pods and your own grounds in the included reusable pod with handle. When placed in the Instant Solo, the reusable pod activates a unique brewing sequence that extracts more flavor, aroma and body from your favorite ground coffee. Choose from multiple brew sizes with 8, 10 or 12 oz cups, and adjust the brewing strength to make it as bold as you like. The 40oz reservoir means you can refill less frequently, and the removable drip tray lets you fill up to a 7″ tall 16oz travel mug. K-Cup is a registered trademark of Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. Use of the K-Cup trademark does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!