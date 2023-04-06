Presto’s Rapid Cold Brewer makes iced coffee in 15 mins. at $26 Amazon low (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Presto Dorothy Electric Rapid Cold Brewer for $25.99 shipped. Regularly listed at $50, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. While we have seen it down at $25 from places like Woot in the past, today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low right in time for cold brew season. It sells for over $50 at Walmart right now, for comparison’s sake. There’s certainly more affordable options out there, but this one delivers fresh cold brew in “15 minutes” instead of the up to 24 hours needed on some solutions (depending on how strong you want it). You’ll find a 22-ounce carafe here that gets filled up with water before you adjust the settings to your desired brew strength, add some coffee grounds, and it’s ready to go. More details below.

However, if you’re not in a rush the Primula Pace Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker can do much of the same thing for $18 Prime shipped right now. It features a “specially designed lid [that] seals in freshness for up to two weeks and provides a smooth, drip-free pour,” just be prepared to wait “overnight or longer” for the whole thing to be ready to drink.

Looking for something even more affordable than that? The deal we posted on the HyperChiller yesterday is where you need to be. This handy device can transform your traditionally brewed coffee into cold brew in “less than 60 seconds” and it is now selling from under $11 Prime shipped on Amazon. Get a closer look at the specs and pricing details right here and then head over to our home goods hub for even more kitchen deals.

More on the Presto Rapid Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Make smooth, flavorful cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes. No more waiting 12 to 24 hours.

Rapid cold brew technology spins coffee grounds through water “tornado” to make cold brew fast.

No bitterness because coffee grounds are never exposed to high temperatures.

Fill carafe with water, adjust whirlpool speed, add coffee grounds, and brew.

Spinning water rapidly circulates coffee grounds for quick, complete flavor extraction.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!