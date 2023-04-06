Spyra’s latest electronic water blaster features automatic refilling and three new game modes

As we head deeper into spring and approach summer, now is the time to look at upgrading your selection of outdoor activities to enjoy. One of the best ways to beat the heat is to jump in the pool, but there is another option. Spyra made its name back in 2018 when it launched a Kickstarter for its first electronic water blaster, and now it is unveiling the latest addition to its lineup, the SpyraThree. What sets this model apart from the existing SpyraTwo and manual SpyraLX blasters is the inclusion of three distinct game modes. Changing the way the blaster shoots water, you’ll be able to have more competitive battles with friends. The SpyraThree is available today and you can keep reading below the fold to learn more about this new electronic water blaster.

Three game modes, three times the fun

The all-new SpyraThree is the third blaster from the brand, hence the name and it brings three new game modes to the table for summertime fun. The previous SpyraTwo had just one mode which is still present here and called Open. This mode will allow you to shoot 22 shots of water as fast as you can pull the trigger for a free-for-all battle. If you want to be more restrained, you can switch over to Burst mode which will shoot out three blasts with a single trigger pull. Finally, the League mode is designed for the ultimate water battle experience. Your rate of firing will be limited to force you to make strategic gameplay decisions with the ability to fire a PowerShot by holding down the trigger. A PowerShot uses more water and pressure to reach distances up to 49 feet while normal shots are tamer at just 33 feet range.

Outside these new game modes, the new SpyraThree comes with everything else you can expect from the brand including the automatic refilling system that can top your blaster off in just 10 seconds alongside the digital screen showing how many shots you have left in the tank. You will be able to recharge these blasters quickly to get back into the action with the USB-C port near the rear of the blaster.

Availability

The all-new SpyraThree Electronic Water Blaster is available for purchase today in both red and blue colorways for $179 shipped. You have the option of ordering from Spyra directly or off the brand’s Amazon storefront at the same price and with free shipping. Head below for links to where you can order these blasters today.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I personally haven’t used one of these blasters in person, I have seen them in battle and they do appear to shoot an impressive shot of water. This is the type of water blaster I would have loved to have as a kid, and I could see myself eventually investing in a couple of blasters in the future.

