ASUS’ latest Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router features 6GHz and VPN tunneling at new $250 low

Amazon is now offering the latest ASUS RT-AXE7800 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router for $249.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $330, this 24% discount or $80 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this router model. For comparison, this same unit currently goes for the regular $330 list price from ASUS directly. Using the Wi-Fi 6E standard, this latest router from ASUS comes equipped with 2.4, 5, and new 6GHz radios to achieve total wireless speeds up to 7,800Mb/s across these radios. What also makes this router stand out among the rest is the inclusion of a combo 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those who have faster than gigabit ISP plans. This also comes alongside the ability to aggregate LAN ports for faster transfer speeds as well with a total of four gigabit LAN Ethernet ports for connecting your consoles, TVs, and desktops. Rounding out the RT-AXE7800 is support for ASUS’ AiMesh technology, integrated VPN support, and VPN tunneling through ASUS’ Instant Guard app. Head below for more.

While those four Ethernet ports may be enough for some, you may want more. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $15. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Looking for another home networking solution before upgrading? We’re also tracking the upgraded ASUS RT-AX86U Pro Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router marked down to $225, the new all-time low. Using the Wi-Fi 6 standard, this new, upgraded router from ASUS will be capable of wireless speeds up to 5,700Mb/s across the 2.4 and 5GHz bands. The upgrades ASUS has implemented here include a 2.5GbE WAN/LAN port for those with faster ISP plans and the ability to aggregate two of the Gigabit LAN ports together so your desktop can have 2GbE speeds. Another benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage

ASUS RT-AXE7800 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router features:

Enjoy secure and quick VPN access for streaming, gaming and other activities with the ASUS RT-AXE7800 router. Through both the ASUS Router app and the web interface, you can easily set up and manage your VPN connections, including OpenVPN and WireGuard to meet more of your VPN scenarios.

Equipped with a 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port, the ASUS RT-AXE7800 also features both WAN and LAN aggregation, providing you with more options when assembling your network. This flexibility lets you deliver massive bandwidth to your wired devices and takes advantage of ultra-high-speed internet connections in many scenarios.

Alongside the latest WPA3 security protocol, the ASUS RT-AXE7800 also features AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro, with automatic, regularly updated security signatures to protect your devices and personal data from internet threats.

