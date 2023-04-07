Smartphone Accessories: Galaxy S23 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector $9.50, more

feinuote (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Samsung Galaxy S23 Case with Tempered Glass Screen Protector for $9.49 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $19, this 50% discount marks the first major price drop on this case at Amazon and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This case is designed specifically for the Galaxy S23 5G, comprised of hard PC and flexible TPU for various protective functions. Around the back of the case, there’s a sliding window to keep your camera protected when not in use, which also adds a bit of privacy to your smartphone as well. You’ll also find that there’s a built-in kickstand so you can watch YouTube, play mobile games, or even take video calls without having to hold your phone. Plus, there’s even a bundled tempered glass screen protector to keep your display safe from scratches, making this case bundle an all-inclusive protection kit.

This Samsung Galaxy S23 5G case is made of a premium hard PC, flexible TPU, and comes with 1 pack tempered glass screen protector with high touch sensitivity to prevent scratch. Add a layer of protection for the screen. Built-in airbags that have highly elastic molecules in four corners to make cushioning from dropping. Upgraded Anti-Scratch Sliding Camera Protection. The unique design of the camera slide cover, higher than the rear camera lens, protects your S23 phone camera lens against scratches, collision, scuffs, scrapes, and impacts while helping protect your privacy from revealing. This shockproof Samsung S23 5G case with hidden foldable flexible stand works perfectly both in vertical and horizontal stable stand angles.Convenient for reading, watching movies, playing games, and face-time with your friends.Provides hands-free portrait and landscape viewing

