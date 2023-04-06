Anker’s MagGo Slim MagSafe Power Bank complements iPhone 14 at $35 (Reg. $60), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront today is now discounting a pair of its MagSafe power banks headlined by the new MagGo Slim Battery Pack at $34.99 shipped in two styles. Normally fetching $60, this is one of the first times we’ve seen it drop to the all-time low. It’s 42% off, and the best we’ve seen since back in January. Packing 5,000mAh of juice into a refreshed design, the newest Anker MagSafe Power Bank is more compact than before in order to live up to its slim naming scheme. The colorful designs output 7.5W charging speeds much like the official offering from Apple, with a 20W USB-C port rounding out the package. You can get some additional insight in our recent hands-on review, too. Head below for more.

Coming in one of five colors, the Anker MagGo 5,000mAh MagSafe Battery with Stand joins in on the savings today from its usual $70 going rate. Now marked down to $49.99, this is the second-best price of the year at within $5 of the 2023 low.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model and then head below for more.

As far as the latest in MagSafe charging goes, Belkin just launched a pair of new styles just in time for spring. Arriving with purple and pink colorways, the new Boost↑Charge Wireless Power Bank is just as capable for refueling your iPhone 14, but with a slightly different approach. Trading in the ability to be refueled via MagSafe itself, there’s a built-in kickstand that can fold out.

Anker Slim MagSafe Power Bank features:

Anker’s new MiniCell technology delivers identical charging performance with fewer components. This means it’s smaller and lighter than ever before. Slim enough to snap to your phone and slip into your pack, purse, or pocket. Equipped with ultra-strong magnets that firmly attach to the back of the iPhone 13 or 12 so you can single-handedly take selfies, make calls, and more.

