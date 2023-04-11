Levi’s Spring Fever Sale takes 30% off sitewide and extra 40% off all clearance

The Levi’s Spring Fever Sale offers 30% off sitewide including jeans, t-shirts, sweatshirts, outerwear, accessories, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Plus, save an extra 40% off all clearance as well. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $70. This style is versatile to dress up or down and you can choose from thirteen color options. The slightly tapered hem can easily be rolled for a stylish look and it has a stretch-infused fabric to promote comfort. With over 2,000 positive reviews, these jeans are rated 4.3/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

