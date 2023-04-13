Logitech’s colorful multi-device Bluetooth keyboard works with Mac and iPad from $26 (Reg. $40)

Amazon now offers the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for Mac at $25.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re now looking at a match of the all-time low with 35% in savings attached. It’s the best we’ve seen in months, undercutting our previous $30 mention in January by $4. Two other styles are also on sale and sitting at $29.99, down from $40 and marking the second-best prices to date. Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard can switch between three different devices for streamlining your workstation. It’s ideal for pairing with an iPad, but can also handle typing on your Mac or even bridging the gap between macOS and Windows, the Logitech K380 also has FLOW support for copying and pasting between machines and 24-month battery life.

At the $30 price point, there are certainly some more affordable options out there on Amazon. But with all of the functionality that Logitech brings to the table, the featured keyboard is hard to pass up on. This much more affordable solution from OMOTON will only set you back $22 otherwise, delivering a keyboard for those who just want a simple solution for adding some physical typing into their work routine.

A notable alternative to the more budget-friendly K380 model is on sale, with Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini keyboard packing much of the same Mac-focused form-factor. These keyboards have been some of the more popular releases from Logitech as of late on the productivity front, delivering a clicky typing experience. Today’s discount makes it all the more notable, with a drop down to a new $133 low.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Keyboard features:

The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth keyboard brings the comfort and convenience of desktop typing to your smartphone, tablet, and more.Built-In Hotkeys:The built-in hotkeys include the following functions: Home, Back, App-switch, Contextual Menu, Easy-Switch Connect, Power: On/Off.

