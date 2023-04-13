SIGMA introducing three new prime lenses for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts, pre-order now

SIGMA is expanding its popular Contemporary lens lineup with three new additions for Leica L- and Sony E-Mounts. Two of the models are designed for use with full-frame sensors, with the third meant for APS-C crop sensors. All three of these lenses will be available later in April 2023, with pre-orders open now. You’ll find a new 17mm f/4 lens accompanied by the 50mm f/2 for the full-frame side of things and a 23mm f/1.4, a 35mm equivalent lens on a crop sensor. Ready to learn more about these new prime lenses from SIGMA? Keep reading below the fold.

SIGMA 17mm f/4 DG DN Contemporary

This compact ultra-wide angle lens is the widest “I series” lens to date and weighs just 225 grams with the L-mount. What makes the I series lenses unique is the all-metal barrel construction with knurled focus rings, aperture rings, and lens hoods. With a design inspired by the SIGMA CINE lenses, you’ll be ready to take stills and video with your mirrorless camera. Thanks to the 48.8mm length of the lens and an adjusted focusing system, you’ll be able to get in nice and close with a minimum focus distance of 12cm. While you’ll manually control the aperture here, SIGMA has implemented a stepper motor for “swift, precise” autofocus with a switch allowing you to take manual control.

SIGMA 17mm f/4 DG DN Contemporary

SIGMA 50m f/2 DG DN Contemporary

Joining the I series as the fifth f/2 lens to date, you’ll find many similar features to the 17mm discussed previously, including all the knurling the I series is known for. Like the other f/2 I series lenses, you will have an arc-type switch for controlling whether autofocus is enabled. You’ll be able to have backgrounds melt away into the bokeh, thanks to this fast aperture, and you can expect performance similar to the 50mm f/1.4 Art series lens but in a smaller package. A similar stepper motor-based focusing system is used here as well.

SIGMA 50mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary

SIGMA 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary

While the two lenses above are designed for full-frame sensors, SIGMA is also launching an option for those APS-C sensor users. The all-new 23mm f/1.4 will be available in the same L- and E-Mounts alongside the Fujifilm X-Mount come summer 2023. Offering a 35mm equivalent focal length when used with APC-S sensors, this new prime lens comes in a compact and lightweight frame, measuring in at just 77mm and weighing just 340 grams with the L-Mount. Just like the two lenses above, SIGMA has a stepper motor system for “fast, reliable” autofocus for both stills and video.

SIGMA 23mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary

Availability

All three of the lenses above are set to be available in both L- and E-Mounts later this month, with the 23mm X-Mount mentioned above expected in summer 2023. You can pre-order each lens discussed here today from a variety of retailers. Head below for links to where you can place your pre-order. Do note which mount system you have selected on the product page before placing an order.

9to5Toys Take

While I don’t shoot with any camera that could use these new lenses, they are very reasonably priced, given their specifications and the quality they appear to provide. I love shooting with my SIGMA 150-600mm Contemporary lens, and I expect I would enjoy shooting with any of these new lenses.

