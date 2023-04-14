Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 100W 6-port USB-C/A/AC Charger $56 (30% off), more

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 100W 6-port USB-C/A/AC Charger for $55.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 05LFHH1K at checkout. Down from a normal rate of $80 there, typically we see sales on this charger at around $64 or so on Amazon. Today’s deal actually comes in at the lowest that we’ve tracked so far as well. Designed to power just about any modern USB-C device, outside of the 16-inch MacBook Pro (though that can still be powered with an AC port), this charger is the perfect addition to any home or on-the-go setup. You’ll find dual AC plugs on the back of this power station, which can be used to run just about any device at your desk for a cleaner setup. Then, there are two USB-C ports, which have the ability to output 100W when a single device is plugged in or split to 65W/30W when two are connected. Plus, there’s a pair of USB-A ports which output up to 60W when a single device is connected or split to 20W/18W when all four ports are in use.

100W USB C Charger for Six Devices: with 2-Outlets, 2 USB-C PD Ports and 2 USB-A Ports. Made to charge 6 devices simultaneously via a Dynamic power allocation without sacrificing a drop of power. Introducing Our Most Powerful Charger for MacBook Ever: 100W High-power Charging, fast charge your MacBook Pro 16″ M1 2021 from 0% to 33% in just 30 mins. Charge Air and Pro at Once: it easily charges MacBook Pro 13″ and MacBook Air M1 at the same time via Type-C1 port and Type-C2 port. That’s true office equipment. No More Blocks, Clean Up Around Your Desk: By integrating the third-generation gallium nitride technology, we conferred chargers a 100Watt power and all-in-one structural optimization.

