DSW takes up to 50% off spring styles + 30% off clearance with deals from $10

DSW is currently offering up to 50% off spring styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 30% off clearance styles during its Mega Sale. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on Vans, Chaco, Sperry, Steve Madden, Merrell, and more. DSW VIP Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Vans Asher Slip-On Sneakers that are currently marked down to $36. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $60 and are a perfect style for spring weather. This casual sneaker pairs nicely with shorts for warm weather as well as joggers, jeans, and more. Plus, the slip-on design allows you to head out of the door in a breeze and they’re rated 4.9/5 stars from DSW customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out Nike’s Mother’s Day Event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Vans Asher Slip-On Sneakers $36 (Orig. $60)
- Chaco Lockdown 2 Sandals $28 (Orig. $40)
- Sperry Striper Storm Mid-Top Sneaker $28 (Orig. $40)
- Sperry Striper II CVO Sneakers $28 (Orig. $40)
- Merrell Moab Speed Thermo Boots $42 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas Adilette Comfort Slides $20 (Orig. $30)
- Kelly & Katie Dahlin Sandals $20 (Orig. $60)
- Steve Madden Parra Espadrille Sandals $70 (Orig. $100)
- Merrell Antora 2 Hiking Shoes $35 (Orig. $50)
- Chaco Chillos Flip Flops $14 (Orig. $20)
