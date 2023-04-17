Nike’s Mother’s Day Event takes extra 20% off Air Force, Jordan, Dri-FIT, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
20% off from $7

The Nike Mother’s Day Sale is live and offering an extra 20% off select styes with code MOMSDAY at checkout. Nike Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Air Force 1 ’07 Next Nature Sneakers. This style is currently marked down to $92 and originally sold for $115. These shoes are very on-trend for this season and they’re available in men’s and women’s sizing for added convenience. You can choose from an array of color options and they pair nicely with jeans, joggers, shorts, khakis, dresses, and more. Better yet, it has ample cushioning to promote all day comfort and they’re highly lightweight. Find even more deals by heading below and if you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch band, check out this sale here.

Our top picks for women include:

Our top picks for men include:

