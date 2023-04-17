PITAKA’s 100% carbon fiber Apple Watch link band hits new all-time low at $71 (28% off), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official PITAKA Amazon storefront is offering 20% off a range of its MagSafe iPhone 14 cases, the car vent mount, and more. One standout here, however, is the PITAKA Carbon Fiber Apple Watch Band at $71.20 shipped. Regularly $99 directly from the brand’s official site and more typically selling for $89 at Amazon, this is actually as much as 28% off the going rate and the best we can find. Today’s deal is also quite a rare one – this is the only time we have seen this band drop in price – and delivering a new Amazon all-time low. There are loads of leather and silicone bands out there, but it’s not everyday you see one with the high-tech carbon fiber treatment. Each link is made from “100% carbon fiber” for a particularly lightweight experience on the wrist (1.1 ounces) alongside a magnetic clasp, the tool you might need to get a better fit, and compatibility with all Apple Watch models including the latest Series 8 (currently on sale) and Ultra variants. Head below for details and the rest of today’s PITAKA Gold Box offers.

As we mentioned above, there is plenty of PITAKA iPhone accessories on sale today as well with some of the best prices we have tracked. This includes the brand’s MagSafe iPhone car mount as well as a host of different cases. Some of the covers also deliver a colorway and design (especially the aramid fiber models) that will match nicely with the Apple Watch band on sale above. Pricing starts at $48 shipped and you get a quick glance at everything on sale via this landing page.

Now if you are the type to prefer some kind of artisan leather or fabric solution for your Apple wearable, you will certainly want to check out Pad & Quill. The brand’s makes some wonderful options that really elevate the look of Apple Watch and it just unveiled its latest Adventure leather models with a solid early discount. Just be sure to also head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands where you’ll find loads of amazing options across just about every price range.

PITAKA Carbon Fiber Apple Watch Band features:

Each link is made from 100% carbon fiber, a durable, yet stylish material. We recommend not wearing the wristband when swimming in saltwater. Weighing only 1.1oz, this smooth textured carbon fiber link band offers all-day comfort with classic style. Magnetic Clasp keeps your Apple Watch secure and it’s easy to wear. Easily adjust the minimalist watch band by adding or removing links using the tool provided. Watchband can be extended to 7.5in.

