Just in time for spring, Google’s Nest Thermostat sees first 2023 discount to $90 (Save $40)

Spring weather has been as inconsistent as ever heading into the new season, making the discount going live today on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat all the more noteworthy. Not only is Amazon dropping the price on this best-selling smart home solution for the first time this year down to $89.98 shipped, but also knocking $40 off in the process. Today’s offer is a new 2023 low and matching our previous mention from back in December. It comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen period, too. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat sports a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Ideal for keeping things comfortable without lifting a finger this winter, you can leverage Assistant to fight back against the cold with voice controlled or even automated heating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who need an even more capable Assistant-enabled climate control system can score the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $189. This is down from $249 and delivering the first chance to save this year at $60 off. It’s $20 below our previous mention from the tail end of December, too. Delivering much of the automated climate control features as the lead deal, this model steps up to a more aesthetically-pleasing form-factor with touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Escaping the smart home climate control tech for a moment, we’re also tracking some savings on other ways to expand your Assistant setup. While there’s plenty of gear in our smart home guide as a new work week ramps up, Google’s latest Nest doorbells are some of the highlights at new 2023 lows of $130. Then there’s also the Floodlight Cam at $220, getting in on the best price of the year as well.

Google Nest Thermostat features:

The Nest Thermostat is designed to work without a C wire in most homes, but for some systems, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems, you’ll need a C wire or other compatible power accessory. Nest Thermostat turns itself down when you leave, so you don’t waste energy heating or cooling an empty home. Programmable thermostat that lets you create an energy efficient schedule in the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

