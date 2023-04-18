adidas Spring Sale takes 30% off hundreds of sneakers: UltraBoost footwear, NMD, more

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
30% off from $5

For a limited time only, adidas is offering 30% off select styles with code SNEAKERS at checkout. During this sale you can save on best-selling running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Swift Run Cloud Sneakers that are currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $95. These shoes are perfect for training, running, hiking, walking, and everyday events. This style is also highly lightweight and cushioned for all day comfort. They’re available in several color options and with over 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from adidas and you will want to check out the Nike Mother’s Day Event that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

