adidas Spring Sale takes 30% off hundreds of sneakers: UltraBoost footwear, NMD, more

For a limited time only, adidas is offering 30% off select styles with code SNEAKERS at checkout. During this sale you can save on best-selling running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Swift Run Cloud Sneakers that are currently marked down to $47 and originally sold for $95. These shoes are perfect for training, running, hiking, walking, and everyday events. This style is also highly lightweight and cushioned for all day comfort. They’re available in several color options and with over 2,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from adidas customers. Be sure to head below to find even more deals from adidas and you will want to check out the Nike Mother’s Day Event that’s offering an extra 20% off select styles.
Our top picks for men include:
- Swift Run Cloud Sneakers $47 (Orig. $95)
- Solarcontrol Running Shoes $64 (Orig. $130)
- NMD_R1 Original Shoes $90 (Orig. $160)
- Lite Racer Adapt 3 Shoes $36 (Orig. $65)
- Codechaos 22 Spikeless Golf Shoes $67 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes $42 (Orig. $75)
- UltraBoost 1.0 Shoes $106 (Orig. $190)
- Nizza Sneakers $39 (Orig. $70)
- Adilette Comfort Slides $20 (Orig. $35)
- Znchill Light Motion Shoes $50 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!