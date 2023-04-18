Nikon’s all-new NIKKOR Z 12-28mm DX-format lens is its first with power-zoom

Today, Nikon is announcing a new addition to the NIKKOR Z lineup, and this time it is aimed at its DX-format mirrorless cameras. The all-new NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lens is the first power-zoom Z-mount lens from the brand and is aimed at vloggers and content creators. You will be able to adjust the speed at which the lens zooms, with the control being handled in a variety of ways but mainly with the customizable zoom ring. Low-light shooting will also be enhanced thanks to the 4.5 stops of vibration reduction. This new lens is available for pre-order starting today and is expected to begin shipping in May 2023. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about this new power-zoom lens from Nikon.

Steady zoom for artistic shots

Using a linear drive system, the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR is the first NIKKOR Z lens to support power-zoom capability. Out of the box, you’ll be able to control this power-zoom functionality with the customizable zoom ring on the barrel, with the entire zooming mechanism being internal to the lens body. You’ll also be able to use the designated buttons on the cameras themselves, the ML-L7 remote (included in the Z 30 Creator’s Accessory Kit), and remotely on your phone or PC using either the SnapBridge app or NX Tether software. One benefit of the internal zooming mechanism is that it makes the lens perfect for use on gimbals and handheld grips because you won’t have to worry about too much weight shifting around or any interference while zooming. You’ll even be able to adjust how fast the lens zooms with 11 speed settings ranging from 0.55 to 36 seconds.

Nikon Z 30 with the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR Lens

On the focusing side of things, you will be able to achieve “sharp, reliable, and fast” autofocus thanks to the STM motor drive system, with the eye-detection focus mode keeping you looking sharp. You can even use this autofocus system while recording video since it operates almost silently. Whether you’re shooting cityscapes or products as close as 11 inches away, the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm lens will be your go-to vlogging lens once you try it out. Speaking of shooting products up-close, this new lens also has 4.5 stops of vibration reduction built-in, so you can have steady shots while shooting handheld or in low-light situations. The overall build of the lens is also designed to deliver dust- and drip-resistant performance, so you can feel comfortable using it outdoors, even if it’s misty.

Availability

The all-new Nikon NIKKOR Z DX12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR Lens is available for pre-order starting today from a variety of retailers, with shipping expected to begin in May 2023. Head below for links to where you can pre-order this new lens today.

9to5Toys’ Take

I was not expecting to see Nikon release a NIKKOR Z-mount power-zoom lens, especially for its DX-format cameras. But after reading about all the ways you can control this power-zoom, it is now on my list of lenses to consider getting at some point.

