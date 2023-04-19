Today’s Android game and app deals: Little Berry Forest 1, Dynamic Island Pro, and more

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now waiting for you down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Joining the software offers, this morning also saw a notable bundle offer with the just-released OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 at a new low of $699, but for now we are focused on the software. Highlight titles include Dynamic Island Pro, Slaughter 3, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Little Berry Forest 1, Little Berry Forest 2, YoWindow Weather, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Little Berry Forest:

Among Fairy tale games exciting and fast-paced games,

Discover the small charms that are slowly flowing.

Pictures and music seem like fairy tales.

Meet stories of individual characters

Feels the game’s generous mind to share a small but many things. Meet fun mini-games and cute dishes & recipe book

We created the game by care, you can feel the warmth like homemade cooking

