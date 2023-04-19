Today’s Android game and app deals: Little Berry Forest 1, Dynamic Island Pro, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s best Android game and app deals are now waiting for you down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Joining the software offers, this morning also saw a notable bundle offer with the just-released OnePlus 11 and Buds Pro 2 at a new low of $699, but for now we are focused on the software. Highlight titles include Dynamic Island Pro, Slaughter 3, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Little Berry Forest 1, Little Berry Forest 2, YoWindow Weather, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Little Berry Forest:

Among Fairy tale games exciting and fast-paced games,
Discover the small charms that are slowly flowing.
Pictures and music seem like fairy tales.
Meet stories of individual characters
Feels the game’s generous mind to share a small but many things. Meet fun mini-games and cute dishes & recipe book
We created the game by care, you can feel the warmth like homemade cooking

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEGO’s 1,000-piece Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Trainin...
Hit the trails on the gas-free Razor Rambler 16 minibik...
Twelve South takes 20% off entire collection of leather...
Elevation Lab unveils the ‘first fabric AirTag holder...
LG’s CineBeam Smart 4K DLP Projector can cast a 1...
PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ul...
Instant’s 6-qt. Electric Dutch Oven returns to Am...
Save 45% on Razer’s CourageJD Edition BlackShark ...
Load more...
Show More Comments