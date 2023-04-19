Some of the best indie Switch games now on sale from $5: TMNT, Cuphead, Celeste, more

Some of the best Switch indie games are now on sale. Following today’s Nintendo Direct Indie World game showcase of new upcoming releases and more, the eShop has now kicked off an April Indie Game sale. Starting from $5, you’ll find a host of some of the best indie Switch games on the platform marked down right now. While most Switch gamers have nothing but next month’s release of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on their mind, the tiles on sale today are a great way to stay occupied until then and to fill your Switch library with brilliant smaller and more unique titles to play between (and after) exploring the sky islands of Link’s upcoming adventure. Head below for more details.

Some of the best indie Switch games now on sale

You have from today until April 26, 2023 to scoop up some of the best indie Switch games out there, so be sure to jump into the list below before the sale ends next week. You’ll also want to swing by this morning’s console game deal roundup where you’ll find some brilliant tiles marked down outside of this sale including the LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga, Octopath Traveler II, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and much more.

As we mentioned above, we are just weeks from the release of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. So be sure to dive into the latest gameplay demonstration if you haven’t yet, secure your pre-order at a discount, and scope out the new Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch console. This Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Master Sword replica is worth a look as well.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder’s Revenge features:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge features groundbreaking gameplay rooted in timeless classic brawling mechanics, brought to you by the beat ’em up experts at Dotemu (Streets of Rage 4) and Tribute Games. Bash your way through gorgeous pixel art environments and slay tons of hellacious enemies with your favorite Turtle, each with his own skills and moves – making each run unique! Choose a fighter, use radical combos to defeat your opponents and experience intense combats loaded with breathtaking action and outrageous ninja abilities.

