New all-time low protects your Switch with HORI’s Splatoon 3 Vault Case at $11 (Reg. $25)

While most (all) Switch gamers are focused on next month’s release of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (check out the epic final pre-launch trailer here if you haven’t yet), Amazon is now offering the HORI Nintendo Switch Premium Splatoon 3 Vault Case for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a giant 56% price drop and the lowest price we can find. We saw it drop into the $17 range in February and today’s deal is delivering a new Amazon all-time low. This is the lowest price we have tracked anywhere since it released back in August of last year alongside the matching sling-style Adventure Pack and just ahead of the Splatoon 3 OLED console. You’re looking at an officially licensed piece of kit that will look as great in your Nintendo collection as it will protecting your console on-the-go. It features iconography from the squid-shooter franchise alongside the ability to carry up to 10 game cartridges at a time. Get a closer look right here and head below for more details. 

You’ll have quite a hard time finding an officially licensed Nintendo Switch protection carry case at a price like this from any brand right now. Just about all of the usual suspects, PowerA, RDS, Game Traveller, and more, are going for at least $4 more. Some options worth taking a quick look at, especially if you prefer a more minimalist design, are some of these JETech Carrying Cases for Nintendo Switch that are staring at $9 Prime shipped

HORI Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Vault Case features:

  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED & Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Lightweight yet sturdy hard shell with glossy full-color printing
  • Splatoon 3-themed artwork & colors inside and out
  • Holds up to 10 game cards
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

