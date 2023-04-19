Street Fighter II Champion, Kid Chameleon, Pulseman, and more are now playable on Switch Online

Joining today’s reveal of the upcoming Sonic LEGO sets, Nintendo has now added some new titles to its SEGA Switch Online library. While Nintendo has been most recently focused on delivering some new titles to its Game Boy and Game Boy Advanced libraries with games like Kirby’s Dream Land 2 and BurgerTime Deluxe alongside Side Pocket for SNES, this time it is reaching into the Capcom library to expand its SEGA offerings alongside some classic platformers and more arcade-style titles. Head below for a closer look at the now available new SEGA Switch Online games.

New SEGA Switch Online titles arrive

The last major additions to Nintendo’s SEGA Switch Online library came in the way of Golden Axe II, Alien Storm, Columns, and Virtua Fighter after the original Earthworm Jim made its way into the on-demand game streaming library. This time around, we are getting one of the best fighting games ever and some retro-style platforming action from way back in the SEGA library.

Ready for the next challenge? Then … fight! Today, four more action-packed, hero-filled games have joined the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library: STREET FIGHTER II’ : SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION, Pulseman, Kid Chameleon and Flicky. You can play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Joining the vibrant Flicky arcade-style experience alongside classic platformers, Kid Chameleon and Puleseman, Capcom’s STREET FIGHTER II: SPECIAL CHAMPION EDITION is now available to subscribers. Originally released in 1992, this was one of the first version of the iconic fighter to add the four Shadaloo Bosses (Balrog, Vega, Sagat, and M. Bison) as playable characters alongside the ability for both fighters to play as the same character.

Check out the Nintendo April 2023 Genesis updates – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack video below:

All four titles are now available to Switch Online Expansion Pack members, and here are more of the latest updates to the service:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!