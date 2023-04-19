Today’s Nintendo Indie World game showcase starts now! 20-mins. of reveals, updates, and more

Justin Kahn
Apps GamesNewsnintendo

Nintendo’s next Direct showcase is taking the form of its usual indie showcase and it starts right now. After delivering what could only be described as a very exciting and illuminating gameplay demo for the highly-anticipated The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom followed by an absolutely epic final trailer that gave up a lot more details than its relatively short runtime had any business being capable of, its indie time. Head below to watch the Indie World Direct showcase. 

Tune in today’s Nintendo Indie game showcase

Yes, we are all hoping for more on Silksong and it might not be filled with all the major players in the world of Nintendo, but anything more on new Switch games is almost always a good thing. There’s almost certainly not going be any Zelda or Mario in today’s Direct Indie Showcase presentation, but it will dish up details and visuals on some unique and interesting indies we will be playing throughout the year in between exploring the hills, valleys, caves, and sky islands of Hyrule. 

Get ready for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase! Tune in today at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET to get a look at some upcoming indie games for Nintendo Switch! #IndieWorld

There’s “20 minutes of reveals, announcements, and updates on indie games for Nintendo Switch!” on tap today and it all starts now!

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

