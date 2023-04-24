Google Nest Hub Max falls to $189, hitting the best price of the year at $40 off

B&H is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Google Nest Hub Max. Dropping down to $189 shipped, today’s offer arrives from the usual $229 going rate. It’s $1 below our previous mention and the sale price over at Best Buy and the first chance to save since back in January at $40 off. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review and you can head below for more.

While not marking a new 2023 low, the more entry-level Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is also getting in on the savings today. Dropping to $74.99 courtesy of B&H and Best Buy. Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s also the new Soli Sleep Sensing tech which allows it to monitor wellness overnight to complement all of the hands-free Assistant access as on the Nest Hub Max above.

Elsewhere in the Google stable, last week saw the brand’s latest Nest WiFi 6E Pro systems go on sale thanks to some rare discounts. Dropping in price for only the second times this year, the mesh packages now start at $250 in order to land at the second-best prices yet with $50 or more in savings attached.

Google Nest Hub Max features:

Whether you’re across the house or across the country, Nest Hub Max helps everyone stay in touch. You can make video calls or leave video messages with Duo. It’s hands-free, so just say, “Hey Google, call Grandma.” The 10-inch HD touchscreen delivers sharp images and text, while the 6.5MP camera captures photos in stunning detail. This Google Nest Hub has a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer for high-quality audio, and Google Assistant makes issuing commands simple.

