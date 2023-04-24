Macy’s Friends and Family Sale takes extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Ali Smith -
50% off + 30% off

The Macy’s Friends and Family Sale offers an extra 30% off top brands with code FRIEND at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Columbia, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Free People, Columbia, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $77 and originally sold for $100. This classic polo shirt can pair nicely with chino pants or shorts alike and you can choose from an array of color options. It has a stylish logo on the chest and the timeless design allows you to wear this for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

