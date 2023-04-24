iPad mini 6 hits lowest price yet in cert. refurb Woot sale at $390 (Orig. $499), more

Woot today is launching a certified refurbished iPad sales event with a collection of Apple’s previous-generation tablets on sale. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our favorite of the batch delivers the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Available in scratch and dent condition, the compact iPadOS machine now sells for $389.99. Normally you’d pay $499 for a new condition unit, with today’s offer clocking in at $10 below the lowest we’ve seen previously. It undercuts the current Amazon sale price of $469, as well, and is the best discount of all-time.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package. I’ve been a huge fan of the form-factor myself since picking one up, though you don’t have to take just my word for it. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty, too. Head below for more.

This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean that the iPad mini 6 doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. That’s why you should leverage your savings from the lead deal to score yourself one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, the second-generation Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory.

Alongside the iPad mini 6 above, we’re also tracking chances to save on some previous-generation iPadOS experiences. Everything in the sale starts from $112, and while you’ll find deeper discounts on some older releases, there are some more recent debuts to Apple’s tablet lineup worth a closer look.

As the new work week begins to unfold, all of the other best discounts up for grabs right now are in our Apple guide. Packed with some notable savings on the latest from our favorite Cupertino company, all of the price cuts are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro at $250 off.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!