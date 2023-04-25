ASUS’ all-new Zenbook S 13 is the ‘world’s thinnest 13.3-inch OLED’ laptop, order now

Are you looking to upgrade your laptop but don’t want something that will take up a lot of space or weigh too much? Well, ASUS is now introducing what it claims is the “world’s thinnest 13.3-inch OLED laptop,” the Zenbook S 13 OLED. Coming equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel processors, you’ll have plenty of processing power packed into a small chassis. Speaking of the chassis, ASUS has designed this upgraded laptop with recycled metals and plastics with the goal of being carbon neutral. Whether you need a decently powerful laptop for your office work or want to create some content on the go, the Zenbook S 13 OLED is worth a look. Keep reading below the fold for more.

13th Gen Intel with Evo certification

The all-new ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED comes equipped with the latest 13th Gen processors from Intel, so you can expect the best performance and efficiency. Configurations of this new entry from ASUS will come with either the i5-1335U or i7-1355U processor and will come equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Thanks to the improved efficiency of the P- and E-core setup introduced with the 12th Gen line, the Zenbook S 13 OLED comes with Intel Evo certification. The integrated 63 Wh battery here can be recharged up to 70% in as little as 49 minutes, which is yet another reason this laptop meets the Evo specifications.

Sustainability in a carbon-neutral frame

One of the biggest features of the upgraded Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop is the use of recycled metals and plastics in the construction of the chassis and keyboard. ASUS states that this is the most eco-friendly Zenbook it has made yet, with the keyboard cover, chassis, and lid using post-industrial recycled magnesium-aluminum alloy metal and the keycaps and speakers using post-consumer recycled plastics. This, along with a special manufacturing process that creates an ASUS-exclusive plasma ceramic aluminum for the lid, allows no two Zenbooks to be identical, with the lid really standing out.

Create content on the 13.3-inch 2.8K display

While some may want this laptop to conduct office work on the go, others may want to create content on the new Zenbook, and the OLED display integrated here is more than capable. The 13.3-inch 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display features a Delta E of less than one and meets the qualifications to achieve the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. You’ll find 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut and the ability to switch between the standard OLED gamut, sRGB, and Display-P3. Rounding out this panel is Dolby Vision certification and PANTONE validation for creative work.

Availability

The all-new ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop is available for purchase now from a variety of retailers, with the MSRP starting from $1,399.99. Head below for links to where you can order this laptop today. The ASUS Amazon store does not currently list this new laptop, but there is a page where it should be listed eventually.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED i7 / 32 GB / 1 TB – $1,399.99 shipped

Best Buy Zenbook S 13 OLED i7 / 32 GB / 1 TB – $1,399.99 shipped

Newegg Zenbook S 13 OLED i7 / 32 GB / 1 TB – $1,399.99 shipped



9to5Toys’ Take

This new Zenbook laptop from ASUS looks like a really good value, coming equipped with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of Gen4 SSD storage, not to mention the 2.8K OLED display. It’s also great to see brands taking a more eco-friendly approach to manufacturing, and one of the cool side effects is unique patterns and designs.

