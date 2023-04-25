Crocs new spring markdowns take up to 50% off best-selling clogs, sandals, more from $3

Crocs drops new spring markdowns up to 50% off including clogs, sneakers, sandals, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the best-selling Baya Clogs that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $50. These clogs are available in sizing for men or women and you can choose from an array of color options. Better yet, with warmer weather on the horizon, this style is water-buoyant and easy to wipe clean. With over 9,000 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Crocs customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale that’s offering up to 65% off new spring markdowns as well as an extra 25% off clearance items.
Our top picks from Crocs include:
- Baya Clogs $35 (Orig. $50)
- Bayaband Clogs $47 (Orig. $55)
- Classic Cozzzy Sandal $41 (Orig. $55)
- LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers $49 (Orig. $65)
- Classic Translucent Clogs $41 (Orig. $55)
- Bistro Pro LiteRide Graphic Clogs $35 (Orig. $70)
- Bandana Clogs $41 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!