Harber London 15% off: Gorgeous handmade leather MacBook bags, Apple accessories, more

Harber London has now kicked off a rare sitewide sale in celebration of Mother’s Day 2023. For those unfamiliar, Harber London is the maker of fine Apple gear accessories including gorgeous leather MacBook backpacks and sleeves, some of the nicest AirTag loops and covers I know of, wallets, and more. The British family business delivers high-end handmade leather goods handcrafted in Spain by skilled artisans and, as I’m sure you can imagine, isn’t the kind of gear that comes cheap. However, with the rare sitewide sale we are now tracking, there are hundreds of dollars in savings to be had in order to land a piece of kit that will last the test of time and presumably impress you as much as it did me. Head below for more details.

Harber London sitewide Mother’s Day sale

Despite the name and home base country of the brand, Harber London ships completely free worldwide on all of its goods. All you’ll need to do to lock-in the rare 15% in savings sitewide here is apply code GIFT.MUM.23 at checkout and you’re good to go.

Its range of accessories is so notable it’s hard to decide where to start here, but I, for one, absolutely loved my time with the brand’s leather Office Backpack and am currently in the process of testing out the City Backpack (more on this one in the coming weeks – I might like the design on the City even more though).

But one product I have my eye on right now is the Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve Case for all of Apple’s notebooks including the latest 2023 M2 variants. It comes in four leather colorways and typically sells for $109. However, with the code above you can knock the price down to $92.65 shipped, or the lowest we have ever tracked. That’s still not cheap by any means, but it is handmade from the same sumptuous leather the bags are with 100% wool felt lining by “expert craftsmen in Spain.” And if you’re the type to continually buy the same size MacBook with each upgrade you splurge on, it might last you for many years. For me, If I’m going to spend that kind of cash on a beautiful Apple laptop, I want it to travel in a case or sleeve worthy of the attention to detail Apple applies to its creations.

Get a better idea of what to expect from Harber London goods in our hands-on review right here and, remember, the code above will work on anything it sells sitewide.

Harber London Slim Leather MacBook Sleeve Case:

Our Slim leather sleeve is our bestseller for a good reason. Is simple, good looking and does its job perfectly, carry your MacBook in-style. Our MacBook Case has been designed to fit like a glove and comes in a range of different colours and sizes. The wool felt lining provides excellent padding while keeping your laptop safe from bumps and scratches, all in a slim fashion. Our Slim MacBook Sleeve’s understated design provides you with a sporty and elegant look without sacrificing its functionality and usability.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!