Just-released Wyze Cam Pan v3 sees first discount with 2-pack hitting $68 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of the all-new Wyze Cam Pan v3 Smart Camera for $68.16 shipped. Normally fetching $40 each, you’re looking at a combined bundle price of $80. Now dropping by 15%, this is the very first chance to save period, regardless of if you’re looking to score a single one or multiple. It’s also a new all-time low and the best value out there. Having just hit the scene back in February, the latest addition to the Wyze stable arrives with an entirely new design that still very much packs the brand’s signature stylings. Each of the two cameras feature 1080p streaming capabilities with direct connection right to your Wi-Fi. They can connect with Alexa and Assistant, while also featuring color night vision, two-way audio, and motion detection. Though the real star of the show is the pan and tilt functionality, which lets you surveil an entire room. Further explore how the features stack up in our hands-on review.

Those who can live without the pan and tilt features will want to check out the new and more affordable Wyze Cam OG. This model just launched alongside the Pan v3 above in February, delivering much of the same connected features and 1080p recording, just without all the bells and whistles. It’ll still fit right in with your Alexa or Assistant setup, just with a $30 price tag that means you can even buy two for less than the price of the bundle above. We take a closer look at the features in our hands-on review, too.

Otherwise, just be sure to keep it locked to our smart home guide for all of the week’s other best discounts. The end of the work week has begun inching closer, and in its wake are a handful of eye-catching offers to elevate your setup be it centered around the likes of Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Wyze Cam Pan v3 features:

Wyze Cam Pan v3 is a wired pan-and-tilt video camera with an IP65 rating, so you can confidently install it and track the action, whether outside in the rain or inside in the nursery. Livestream from anywhere and control remotely using the Wyze app to check any part of the room, fast. Or monitor a room automatically, in a constant pattern, by setting 4 predefined waypoints. Panning has a 360° left/right rotation range and tilting has a full 180° vertical up/down range.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

