Might as well add TCL’s 4-series 43-inch 4K Roku TV to your guest room at a new low of $148

Walmart is offering the TCL 4-series 43-inch 4K Smart Roku TV for $148 shipped. Down from a $196 typically at Walmart, you’ll find that similar models go for at least $200, and more generally $240 at Amazon. Today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model as well, making now the best time yet to pick it up. While not the highest-end TV TCL has to offer, the 4-series has a of features for its budget-friendly price. For starters, it comes in with a 4K resolution and built-in Roku smarts, meaning you can watch Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube without having to use a secondary streaming media device. There’s also HDR support, a voice-enabled remote to find and watch shows without having to type in anything, and even a built-in digital HD OTA tuner to watch content without a cable subscription. Plus, it has integration with both Alexa and Assistant and four HDMI ports so you can plug in consoles, Blu-ray players, and anything else. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to TVs, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets. Even Amazon’s own in-house 2-series TVs start at $150 right now for a 32-inch 720p TV, really showing how good of a deal today’s discount is. However, you could reinvest a little of your savings to pick up this PERLESMITH full-motion TV wall mount for $28 at Amazon right now. It’ll give your new TV the ability to pull off the wall and even turn side-to-side, which can make for a more immersive setup all around.

Now, if you’re after a high-end home theater setup, it’s hard to pass up the PS5-enhanced Sony 65-inch 120Hz OLED 4K TV while it’s on sale for $900 off. Sure, it comes in refurbished condition, but you’re getting over four years of warranty coverage included with the purchase. Featuring both an OLED panel and 120Hz refresh rate, this TV is sure to make any home theater more immersive and premium.

TCL 4-series 4K Roku UHDTV features:

The 4-Series Roku TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming channels. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are upscaled to near Ultra HD resolution with 4K Upscaling. The simple, personalized home screen allows seamless access to thousands of streaming channels, plus your cable box, Blu-ray player, gaming console, and other devices without flipping through inputs or complicated menus. The super-simple remote—with about half the number of buttons on a traditional TV remote—puts you in control of your favorite entertainment.

