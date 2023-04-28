Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 7.5W iPhone Wireless Charging Station $14 (60% off), more

The official Pexxus Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone Wireless Charging Station with Adapter for $13.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 6QI5QOGM at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal rate of $35 at Amazon, this 60% discount saves you $21 and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at over a dollar below our last mention. While many chargers in this price range come with the 3-in-1 unit only, this model includes the 18W QuickCharge 3.0 adapter in the package so you’re ready to power up right out of the box. For charging stations, there’s a wireless pad which can deliver 7.5W to iPhone or 10W to Android smartphones, as well as a 2W Apple Watch puck and a 3W AirPods pad. All of this combines for a cohesive and compact charging experience that can sit on your desk or bedside, and even go on road trips with you, since it all only takes up one wall plug to function.
PEXXUS Wireless Charging Stations can help you tame clutter, let you see a sleek charging stand on your counter, desk or nightstand than a rat’s nest of cables. It can further simplify your setup, giving you a single spot for your phone, smartwatch, wireless earbuds. This charging station may not be as fast or efficient as wired charging, but it can be a lot more convenient. A portable charger is important to have since this company&home work switching period it keeps our Phones,iWatches,Airpods alive when we need them most. At some point we all find ourselves out of the house with low battery life. As such you’ll need this portable charger for all your smart devices rather than three different chargers. This also applies to your Nintendo Switch
