Oakley Members Event offers up to 40% off Holbrook, Radar, Frogskins, more + free shipping

This week only, Oakley is having a Members Event that’s offering up to 40% off best-selling sunglasses and gear. Prices are as marked. Oakley Members receive free delivery as well. One of our top picks from this sale is the Holbrook XL Prizm Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $159. To compare, these sunglasses were originally priced at $212 and you can choose from twenty color options. This style is also polarized to see clearly as well as enhances color, contrast, and detail. I also love that these sunglasses can be dressed up or down and it has stylish logos throughout. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

