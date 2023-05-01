LEGO’s Star Wars May the 4th promotion now live with Death Star II freebie, new sets, more

LEGO today is launching its annual Star Wars Day sale ahead of May the 4th. The company just launched a whole host of new kits to celebrate the next month rolling around, and front and center in the collection are creations from a galaxy far, far away. But there’s more this month than just the latest from LEGO Star Wars, namely promotions that help builders make the most out of expanding their collections.

LEGO’s annual May the 4th sale now live

May the 4th might not be until later in the week, but the LEGO Group is already kicking off its Star Wars Day sale. The event is now live direct from the official LEGO Shop Online as well as in physical retail stores and will be dishing out savings through the end of the week. It’ll officially be running from May 1 through May 7, with some of the promotions also being limited to a first-come-first-served basis. So if you’re hoping to lock in any of the new LEGO gifts with purchases, it’s best to place your order sooner than later.

Save with freebies and double VIP points

This time around for the 2023 festivities, there are quite a few different ways to save for May the 4th. All of the excitement starts off with the gift with purchases, of which the LEGO Group has three of for Star Wars Day this year. Headlining is the new mini Death Star II set, which assembles the iconic super weapon from Return of the Jedi, complete with a display plaque honoring the 40th anniversary of Episode VI. You’ll need to spend $150 on Star Wars sets specifically to lock this 289-piece model, with these purchases also benefiting from all the other rewards below too.

From there, orders over $85 will score a metal Star Wars coin of the Death Star II complete with a little hologram card of the Imperial plans. It’s not actually LEGO but does continue the theming of Return of the Jedi with a unique collectible. And last up, spending $40 or more means you also get yourself a tiny X-Wing Polybag.

Complementing the freebies, the LEGO Group is also rolling out a double VIP points promotion on all Star Wars sets. Everything from the new kits we’ll detail below and older builds destined for retirement from store shelves are eligible too. As a reminder here, VIP points from LEGO effectively give you cash back on kits that you buy. With double points, it equates to roughly 10% back on your purchase, which can be redeemed on further purchases.

As per the usual here, you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member in order to earn the rewards, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning credit towards your next purchase, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases. For those who haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time to start earning. And if those double VIP points weren’t enough, certain sets will actually be eligible for five times the rewards.

There are also some fun VIP offers to save some cash off specific kits. Stacking on top of the other offers, some of the LEGO Star Wars sets that haven’t been selling all too well are also getting in on price cuts. You’ll need to redeem a small amount of VIP rewards in order to take advantage of the savings, but the conversation delivers some of the most enticing offers to date.

New LEGO kits land ahead of Star Wars Day

This month’s new creations are also all about a galaxy far, far away. May the 4th is Star Wars Day, and the LEGO Group will be rolling out its usual fanfare to celebrate all things Jedi and Sith. This time around for 2023, the new LEGO Star Wars sets for May arrive across various price points that encompass everything from the latest display-worthy and Ultimate Collectors Series kits to playscale models and all that falls in between.

The real gem this time around is the new LEGO UCS X-Wing Starfighter. It’s the latest rendition of one of Star Wars’ most iconic starfighters and arrives with 1,949 pieces. On top of an all-new version of Luke Skywalker rocking his Rebel Pilot regalia, complete with dual-molded legs and the most accurate design to date, there’s also an R2-D2 minifigure to complete the $239.99 kit. We fully break down what to expect from the model and all of its brick-built details in our launch coverage too.

The rest of the new LEGO Star Wars sets dropping on May 1 also include the latest additions to the Diorama Collection as well as some builds celebrating the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. Here are all of the new creations:

UCS X-Wing Starfighter: $239.99 | 1,949 pieces

| 1,949 pieces Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor: $99.99 | 957 pieces

| 957 pieces Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama: $99.99 | 807 pieces

| 807 pieces Endor Speeder Chase Diorama: $79.99 | 608 pieces

| 608 pieces Executor Super Star Destroyer: $69.99 | 630 pieces

| 630 pieces Battle of Endor Heroes: $39.99 | 549 pieces

| 549 pieces Pirate Snub Fighter: $34.99 | 285 pieces

Each of these kits is a great way to help redeem some of the promotions above. Whether you’re eyeing up that Death Star II gift with purchase or want to bring home some double LEGO VIP points ahead of those upcoming summer set releases in August, there are plenty of ways to save.

