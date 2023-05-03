Today’s best game deals: Mario Sparks of Hope 50% off, Just Dance 2023 $24, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. Nintendo has now launched a series of new sales on the eShop including the spring Ubisoft event featuring a series of notable titles at up to 85% off. While you will find physical copies of the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at the same $29.99 price on Amazon (matching the all-time low at 50% off), there are a range of solid deals to fill up your back catalogue via the eShop. Those include Just Dance 2023 at $24, or 60% off, Assassin’s Creed games from $10, Rayman Legends at $8, and much more. Be sure to dive into our hands-on review Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and then head below the fold for even more notable eShop deals, PlayStation titles, and early Star Wars May the 4th offers. 

***Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OLED Switch pre-orders now live!

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

***PlayStation 5 consoles now in-stock from $499

***Review: Sony’s new DualSense Edge for PS5

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

