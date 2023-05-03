Save $751 on LG’s 16-inch Gram i7/2TB model Laptop at an all-time low of $1,249

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model LG Gram 16-inch i7/16GB/2TB Laptop for $1,249 shipped. Normally going for $2,000, this 38% discount or solid $751 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this laptop build. Coming equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i7-1260P processor and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the LG Gram is a very capable machine for on-the-go office work, even if you need to use more demanding programs. You’ll also have 2TB of NVMe SSD storage to have fast access to your files as well. The 16-inch 2560×1600 IPS display comes with 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and 100% of the sRGB. You’ll even have access to Windows Hello with the 1080p IR webcam, a full HDMI 2.0 output, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB-A 3.2 port, a microSD card slot, and a headphone output. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to expand your I/O, you can use some of your savings to grab the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $264. Connecting over a single USB-C cable, the dock will provide 90W of Power Delivery to keep your machine charged while simultaneously adding dual 4K60Hz outputs or driving a single 8K30Hz display. Alongside supporting additional display outputs over USB-C, you gain an additional three USB-A Gen 2 5Gb/s ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a USB-A port for charging devices at 5V/1.5A, and a UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader for a professional office setup.

Would you prefer a more tablet-like experience than the typical laptop? We’re currently tracking the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9 i5/8GB/256GB marked down to $900, the new all-time low price. Packing Intel’s 12th Generation i5 processor, you’ll find that this tablet is great for working on-the-go. There’s an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen which boasts compatibility with the Surface Pen. Then, you’ve got the built-in kickstand which helps to keep your tablet at whatever angle you need. Alongside that, there’s 15.5 hours of battery life, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and, should you pick up the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, you’ll even be able to store and charge the aforementioned Surface Pen when not in use.

2022 LG Gram 16-inch i7/16GB/2TB Laptop features:

  • 16″ WQXGA IPS Touch Display With DCI-P3 99%. A screen that can make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut* to add a realistic touch to graphics. (*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%)
  • 2 x 1TB PCIe4 M.2 NVMe SSD. Supporting 2 x 1TB of storage, you have the power and speed to run multiple large applications while saving your important documents with ease.
  • 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. 16GB of memory to a substantial clock speed of 5200 Mhz, we’re making it simple to do work and play with minimal buffering.
  • Full HD IR Webcam: Stay connected Full HD video quality and built-in AI sound technology that filters out background noise so you can always look and sound your best.

