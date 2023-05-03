Pick up Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 in Forest Green at a new all-time low of $900 ($200 off)

Amazon is offering the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 9 i5/8GB/256GB for $899.99 shipped. Down from a normal price of $1,100, today’s deal comes in at $200 off the list price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Packing Intel’s 12th Generation i5 processor, you’ll find that this tablet is great for working on-the-go. There’s an edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen which boasts compatibility with the Surface Pen. Then, you’ve got the built-in kickstand which helps to keep your tablet at whatever angle you need. Alongside that, there’s 15.5 hours of battery life, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and, should you pick up the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, you’ll even be able to store and charge the aforementioned Surface Pen when not in use. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Speaking of those must-have accessories for your new tablet, we recommend leveraging some of your savings to pick up the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard that comes with the Surface Slim Pen mentioned above. Available for $205, this will make it easier to type at coffee shops, in the car, or anywhere else. However, for those who want to use the Surface Pro 9 at a desk, then we recommend checking into the Surface Dock 2, which can be had for $190. The ultimate pair is both the keyboard and the dock, but if you have to pick just one, choose the option that’ll let you get the most work done either on-the-go or at home.

If you need a bit more power for your on-the-go workstation, then don’t forget that Microsoft’s RTX 3050 Ti-equipped Surface Laptop Studio is on sale for $496 off right now. Currently discounted to $2,504 at Amazon, this laptop has a dedicated graphics card to help assist in video or photo edits and also deliver a bit of light PC gaming whenever you need. However, those in the Apple camp won’t want to miss out on the deal we just tracked down on the premium Mac Studio which is on sale for $100 off, a 2023 low that we’ve tracked.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features:

Surface Pro 9 gives you the tablet flexibility you want and the laptop performance and battery life[1] you need to move through your day—all in one ultra-portable device. Now with powerful new processors, and choice of vibrant colors. Some accessories and software sold separately. Surface Slim Pen 2 sold separately. Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Pro Keyboard are sold separately. Only Surface Pro Signature Keyboard has Surf ace Slim Pen 2 storage and charging capabilities. Surface Pro 9 with 12th Gen Intel® Core processors and storage of 256GB and above are built on the Intel® Evo™ platform.

