xTool’s P2 55W CO2 laser makes it easy to start a side business for less than Glowforge at $4,199

If you’ve been looking for a desktop laser engraver, then you’ve likely come across the likes of Glowforge. But, the requirement of being connected to the internet at all times and the high price might have turned you away. Well, xTool, a well-known brand in the diode laser space, has just released its first CO2 laser engraver to take on Glowforge. xTool is currently offering its latest P2 55W CO2 Smart Desktop Laser Engraver/Cutter on pre-sale for $4,199 shipped. For comparison, it has a full price of $4,999, and will be going up in price on May 14 to $4,599. This is the best time to pick up the laser cutter if you’ve been thinking about it before it goes up in price. At 55W, the xTool P2 is more powerful than the $6,995 Glowforge Pro (45W) and costs thousands less, while delivering more value and capability than the Glowforge can.

Whether you’ve been wanting to start a small business or just want to be able to make custom projects for friends and family, the xTool P2 is a great laser to choose. It’s an all-in-one system, meaning that everything is enclosed in the machine. You won’t have to worry about a separate water chiller here as that’s built in, and there’s even integrated air assist so you won’t have a secondary pump sitting on the counter. Another unique feature here is that the xTool P2 can engrave on curved surfaces since it has auto-updating live auto-focus, so if you’re wanting to laser the side of a bowl or guitar, then the P2 is one of the best machines on the market for that as this feature isn’t typically found in your normal desktop laser.

The xTool P2 isn’t your standard 55W CO2 laser cutter/engraver though, as it has a lot of unique functions. For starters, it has support for a conveyor system that can move extra-long material through for large signs and the like. On top of that, it has support (and a bundle option should you choose) for a rotary attachment if you’re wanting to do tumblers and other cylindrical objects. Being a CO2 laser also means that the P2 can cut through and engrave on clear and light-colored material like clear acrylic, which can be great for making Christmas ornaments, trophies, and other similar products. The xTool P2 is also compatible with both the brand’s in-house Creative Space software and Lightburn which means you can use it without an internet connection if needed, making it even more versatile. So, if you’ve been holding off on picking up a desktop CO2 laser, then the xTool P2 is well worth the consideration to jump-start or expand your business. Keep reading for more.

If you’re not quite ready to drop a few thousand dollars on a laser engraver, then consider instead the xTool D1 Pro 10W. This kit on Amazon comes in at $559 once you clip the on-page coupon and still delivers a solid experience all around. While it’s a fraction of the power of the P2, I’ve been using 10W diode lasers for several months personally and they’re still super versatile. With a 10W diode like this you can engrave and cut leather, plywood, MDF, cardboard, and more, as well as engrave on wood. So, if you’re just getting started, then the xTool D1 Pro 10W kit (which also includes a rotary) is a solid beginner’s option.

Do you need a new laptop to run your laser engraver? Well, LG’s 16-inch i7 Gram laptop with 2TB of storage is currently on sale for an all-time low of $1,249. Coming in at $751 off its normal price, there’s plenty of storage and power here to run Lightburn or xTool’s Creative Space software and do all of your design as well. Plus, it’ll double as a great machine for working on marketing for your business, handling shipping tasks, answering emails, and more thanks to its battery that lasts for up to 12.5 hours of use on a single charge.

xTool P2 55W CO2 Laser Engraver/Cutter features:

After nearly 2 years of development, xTool P2 comes out with many new features that showcase an impressive level of innovation and intelligence, bringing users a cutting-edge experience. Assembled with the Automatic Conveyor Feeder, xTool P2 provides the automatic passthrough for precision and convenience when engraving and cutting extra-large materials. xTool P2 can automatically construct 3D models of curved objects and automatically adjust focal length during processing, making the engraving result as perfect as it does on flat surfaces. xTool P2 can intelligently recognize shapes through the camera, and fill patterns on multiple objects and engrave on them in one batch.

