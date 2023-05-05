Smartphone Accessories: ESR Shift HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Air Vent iPhone Mount $18, more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Shift HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe Air Vent iPhone Car Mount with Car Charger for $17.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code QBM5464K at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically going for $40 at Amazon, this 55% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this is one of the very first discounts on this car charger, for further comparison. Designed to clip to your car’s air vent, this iPhone mount leverages MagSafe technology to not only hold your smartphone, but also deliver 7.5W of wireless charging power to it as well. The Shift functionality allows you to pull the charging pad from the dash to go from navigation while driving to gaming while parked all while still charging. You’ll find the full ring of magnets also allows you to switch from portrait to landscape if you want to see a bigger map while driving. Finally, the included 36W QuickCharge 3.0 dual-port USB-A charger is perfect for powering your iPhone as well as another device and is included in the package.
This magnetic wireless car charger gives you faster and easier charging with magnetic place-and-go convenience. Removable charging pad lets you switch from navigation to gaming and back in seconds with uninterrupted charging; phone mounting only supported with charging pad attached. Charging pad and mount hold your phone securely over even the roughest roads; combine with a HaloLock case for the strongest magnetic lock. This MagSafe car charger has a full ring of magnets, allowing you to easily switch between portrait and landscape orientation. Everything You Need to Fast Charge: HaloLock Shift Wireless Car Charger, 36W QC 3.0 Dual-Port USB-A Power Adapter, secure air vent mount, 3.3 ft (1 m) USB-A to USB-C cable
