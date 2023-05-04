Fossil’s Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatches on sale for $172 in several styles (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch for $171.75 shipped in several styles. Down from $249, you’re looking at a new all-time low on some of the more premium offerings at 31% off. This is $4 under our previous mention, as well. Sporting a circular screen design, the Fossil Neutra takes on a different approach thanks to an e-ink panel that steps in over your usual color display. That lets it deliver on the hybrid naming scheme, pairing a traditional watch mechanism with the added smart features for showing off notifications and fitness metrics. Which speaking of, the Gen 6 smartwatch can monitor everything from workouts and heart rate to wellness, sleep, and SpO2. We just recently reviewed the Wellness edition of the latest Fossil wearable over at 9to5Google, too.

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid designs on sale:

We’re also still tracking a pair of notable discounts go live on the latest offerings from Fitbit, which are holdovers from last week. Both of the brand’s new releases from last fall are landing at the best prices of the year, with the Versa 4 being joined by the flagship Sense 2 smartwatch. Pricing now starts at $160, delivering $40 or more in savings across both of the recent debuts as some of the very first chances to save period.

Fossil Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch features:

This 44mm Neutra Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch gives you up to 2 weeks of battery life depending on usage and features an always-on readout display so you can get your heart rate, message previews, weather and more at a glance. Interchangeable with all 22mm Fossil watch bands. The Fossil Smartwatches App is provided by Fossil Group, Inc. so your data will be stored in the USA.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!