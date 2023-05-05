Bose launches Mother’s Day sale with QC 45 ANC headphones at $279, ANC earbuds, more

Today, Bose is launching its Mother’s Day sale with a collection of discounts across its latest headphones, ANC earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and more. Courtesy of Amazon, as well as direct from Bose, you can score some of the best prices of the year. Right now Amazon offers the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $279 shipped in four different styles. Normally fetching $329, this is the very first time we’ve seen a $100 off discount and a new all-time low. It has previously sold for $20 less. These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you 3 hours of usage in a pinch. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings, Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on the all-new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. Just releasing earlier this fall in September, the new flagship true wireless earbuds are sitting at $249 in two different styles. That’s down from the usual $299 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price to date at $50 off. It’s also the lowest in months.

As for what that latest and greatest experience looks like, the QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Shop the rest of the Mother’s Day deals directly from Bose for some other chances to save on everything from spring-worthy portable speakers to home theater sound systems and more. Amazon is also matching many of the price cuts, too.

More on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones:

The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time.

