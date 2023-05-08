Bring Satechi’s 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock to your M2 MacBook setup at $239 (Reg. $300)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 hub for $238.99 shipped. Down from the usual $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings in order to match a sitewide sale we saw earlier in the spring. This clocks in at $1 under our previous mention, and comes within $39 of the all-time low from earlier in the year, too. Featuring Thunderbolt 4 tech, this 12-in-1 dock can turn a single port on your MacBook into a full desktop experience backed by a wide range of I/O. All packed into a metal enclosure are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and more. Not to mention 96W of power passthrough to your machine for a single cable setup. Head below for more.

The lead deal is about as good of a value as you’ll find for a full-featured Thunderbolt 4 hub, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still bring the technology to your workstation for less. The Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Mini Dock arrives at $180 thanks to an ongoing Amazon storefront sale, which not only takes $30 off the going rate but clocks in at well below the lead deal. This model may not pack as versatile of an assortment as the Satechi model above, but it does deliver three Thunderbolt 4 slots that can be used to drive displays, connect Ethernet adapters, or plug in high-speed storage.

If your setup can get away with Thunderbolt 3 specs, there’s an even more compelling option to consider right now. Also on sale, CalDigit’s popular TS3 Plus solution arrives with a slightly less capable foundation of Thunderbolt 3 support as opposed to the newer standard used above. But it packs one of the more robust feature sets on the market and now starts from $220 at Amazon. With a full metal build housing all of the legacy I/O you could need, there’s as much as $80 in savings.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Take your workspace to the next level with the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock, featuring all-new Thunderbolt 4 technology that offers better flexibility and versatility for your entire setup. With a multitude of ports including, three Thunderbolt 4, four USB-A (three data, one charging), Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II card reader, and 3.5mm audio jack port, the Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is a powerhouse that does it all – so you can work at your best.

