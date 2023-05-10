Save $50 on Nanoleaf’s Lines HomeKit starter set at the best price ever with discount to $150

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the best price ever on Nanoleaf’s latest Lines HomeKit lighting starter set. Dropping down to $149.99 shipped, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while also undercutting our previous mention by $30. It’s one of the first discounts of the year and also lands at a new 2023 low, but also matches the best price of all-time set only once before at $10 under the Black Friday mention. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review, though we also take a deeper dive into the Nanoleaf Lines feature set down below.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the recent Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and your other typical voice assistants that rounds out the package.

A new work week also means a new assortment of price cuts across upgrades for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant smart home. Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find some other ambient upgrades to your space alongside more practical solutions to arming the front door with some extra security and more.

More on Nanoleaf Lines:

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

