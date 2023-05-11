Nikon’s new Z 8 mirrorless camera records 8K60p raw video internally, pre-order today

Did you see the Nikon Z 9 launch with all of its capabilities and features but want it in a more compact frame? Well, the brand has now done just that with the introduction of the all-new Z 8 full-frame mirrorless camera. You’ll find the same 45.7-MP stacked CMOS sensor paired with the EXSPEED 7 Imaging engine to capture pictures up to 120 frames per second and record N-RAW 8K60p video internally. Nikon is positioning the Z 8 as the true successor to the very popular D850 DSLR, with the compact frame measuring 15% smaller than the D850 and a massive 30% reduction compared to the Z 9. The new Z 8 camera is a powerhouse in both the photography and video recording departments and is available for pre-order today. Ready to learn more about what this camera has to offer and when you can get your hands on one? Keep reading below the fold.

Internal N-RAW 8K60p recording

Just like the larger Z 9, the all-new Z 8 camera is capable of recording raw video internally at resolutions and frame rates up to 8K60p, and you’ll have access to the new N-RAW format, which preserves all the details while reducing the overall file size. Alongside this custom file type, you’ll also be able to record in 12-bit ProRes RAW HQ and 10-bit Pro Res 422 HQ. Do note you’ll be limited to 4K60p recording if you choose to go with any other format here, as 8K60p and 4K120p are limited to the N-RAW file type. Just like the Z 9, you’ll also be able to use external recorders should you prefer that workflow. While capturing raw video is nice, Nikon has also ensured you can have good audio capture with the ability to record 24-bit linear PCM sound internally as well.

Nikon Z 9/Z 8/D850 size comparison

Capture 45.7-MP portraits

Nikon is labeling the new Z 8 as the “ultimate hybrid camera” due to its great video recording feature set while also being a very capable stills camera to boot. You’ll find the same 45.7MP stacked CMOS sensor in the Z 8 that Nikon introduced with the Z 9. Working together with the EXSPEED 7 Imaging engine, you’ll achieve a zero-blackout electronic viewfinder so you can always see what you’re capturing. This sensor and processor, in addition to the Z 8 only using an electronic shutter, also allow you to capture 11-MP JPG images at up to 120 FPS when you’re trying to capture fast-moving subjects. While you won’t achieve nearly this speed when shooting RAW pictures, you can expect up to 20 FPS while shooting RAW + JPG.

Availability

The all-new Nikon Z 8 full-frame mirrorless camera is available for pre-order today from a variety of retailers, with full availability slated for May 25. Nikon has set the MSRP at $3,999.95 though some retailers may offer it for slightly less. Head below for links to where you can grab this new camera.

9to5Toys’ Take

I was amazed by the feature set and specifications of the Z 9 when it was announced, but the price was just far too high for me to justify considering. Now, the Z 8 packs in many similar features while also having a more compact frame for less. It would still be quite the purchase, and it’s one I may consider in the future.

