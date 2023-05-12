Connect Amazon’s Smart Air Quality Monitor to your Echo gear down at $55, plus much more

Amazon is now offering its current-generation Smart Air Quality Monitor for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 21% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the second-best price we have tracked all year – it has only gone for less once at $50 – and a notable chance to expand your Alexa smart home setup. Sitting nicely alongside your Echo speaker and/or Echo Show smart displays, it delivers air quality metrics to engage your Alexa-enabled air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans alongside real-time updates on the air you and your family are breathing. It measures particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature. Hit up our launch coverage for a complete breakdown. Then head below for more details and loads more Amazon gear deals.

Alongside price drops on the rest of the Amazon in-house smart home gear, including the smart plug, thermostat, and Echo Glow lamp from $13, there are plenty of notable spring Amazon gear deals on tap as we head into the weekend:

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.

Track and measure – Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.

Stay informed – Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.

Get notifications – If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

Enable Routines to turn your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when the indoor air quality changes.

