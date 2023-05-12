Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Best-selling t-shirts, shorts, more

Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off with deals on t-shirts, shorts, leggings, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $88. It’s available in two color options and designed for you to be on the move. The material is sweat-wicking, stretch-infused, lightweight, and wrinkle-resistant. This would be a great option for golf and it has a stylish logo on the back as well. Rated 4/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Drysense Long Sleeve Shirt $69 (Orig. $88)
- Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt $69 (Orig. $88)
- License to Train Linerless Short 5-Inches $49 (Orig. $88)
- Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 $69 (Orig. $88)
- Drysense Hoodie $79 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Align Tank Top $29 (Orig. $72)
- Align High Rise Leggings $59 (Orig. $118)
- Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Shorts $39 (Orig. $68)
- Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 $54 (Orig. $68)
- Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt $49 (Orig. $78)
- …and even more deals…
