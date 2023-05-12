Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off: Best-selling t-shirts, shorts, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off + free shipping

Lululemon drops new markdowns up to 50% off with deals on t-shirts, shorts, leggings, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt. This style is currently marked down to $69 and originally sold for $88. It’s available in two color options and designed for you to be on the move. The material is sweat-wicking, stretch-infused, lightweight, and wrinkle-resistant. This would be a great option for golf and it has a stylish logo on the back as well. Rated 4/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

