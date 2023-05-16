Carhartt Springs Saving Event takes up to 60% off t-shirts, pullovers, accessories, and more

The Carhartt Spring Savings Event offers up to 60% off select styles for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Relaxed Fit Fleece Snap Front Pullover that’s currently marked down to $50, which is 50% off the original rate. This style is available in several color options and is a great layering piece for cool weather. It has a large front pocket to keep your hands warm or store essentials. It even has a drawcord at the hem to seal out the cold. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Carhartt customers. Be sure to find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Under Armour Flash Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!