CORSAIR’s TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock pairs nicely with your Mac, now back down at $280 low

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock for $279.99 shipped. This model launched just ahead of the Black Friday festivities last year on Amazon at $340 before dropping into the $320 range at the top of the year. It now carries a regular price of $300 directly from CORSAIR, is $50 below what you would have paid over the holidays last year, and is matching both our previous mention and the Amazon low. It is designed to expand a single Thunderbolt 4 port (or USB-C) on your iMac, Mac mini, MacBook/laptop with a range of I/O potential including four additional Thunderbolt 4 options, USB-C, three USB-A ports that move data up to to 10GB/s, HDMI 2.0, a card reader, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Joining support for dual monitor video output action at up to 4K 60Hz in HDR, it can also deliver up to 96W Power Delivery to your machine to keep things convenient and powered up during use. More details below.

Another notable brand when it comes to Thunderbolt 4 docking solutions is OWC. This 14-port model with support for a 5K display and 85W power passthrough is selling on Amazon right now for $220 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Just be sure to also check out the ongoing all-time low price drop we are tracking on Sonnet’s Echo 11 Thunderbolt 4 Dock at $200 as well.

Elsewhere in Apple accessory deals, be sure to browse through the notable OtterBox 25% off sitewide sale, this ongoing price drop on Anker’s 140W PowerCore 24K Power Bank, and even more right here. Some other highlights include the offer we spotted this morning on the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor that pairs nicely with Mac mini models and all of these portable SSD deals starting from $50.

CORSAIR TBT200 Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

One Cable, Many Connections: Link your laptop to a multitude of devices with a single Thunderbolt 4 port, with full backward compatibility for Thunderbolt 3 devices.* Requires a Mac or PC with Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port.

4x Thunderbolt 4 Ports: An astounding 4x total Thunderbolt ports, and Thunderbolt Dock Utility on Mac enables ejecting all drives at once and enables support for Apple SuperDrive and Keyboard.

Included USB Type-C to HDMI Adapter and DP Cable Adapter: Ready to support dual monitor video output up to 4K 60Hz in HDR, via USB Type-C to HDMI and DP cable adapters.

Connect a Wide Range of Devices: Connect and charge USB devices via high-speed USB Type-C and USB Type-A up to 10Gbps, plus HDMI 2.0, DP, UHS-II SD 4.0 card reader, 3.5mm combo audio, and more.

