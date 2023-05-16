LEGO debuts new 4,000-piece Batcave Shadowbox set based on ‘Batman Returns’

LEGO today is launching one of the largest Batman sets to date. Arriving next month, the new Batcave Shadowbox brings the Caped Crusader’s iconic lair into LEGO form in an entirely new way. The new LEGO Batcave Shadowbox arrives with nearly 4,000 pieces alongside some exclusive new minifigures, the Batmobile, and other details from Batman Returns.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

LEGO Batcave Shadowbox revealed from Batman Returns

Over the past few years, the LEGO Group has seemingly forgotten about the DC superheroes theme, leaving the likes of Batman, Superman, and other iconic heroes in the dark. Today that changes, as the company is ready to debut not only the theme’s largest set in ages, but also one of the biggest kits of 2023 so far.

The new LEGO Batcave Shadowbox arrives as set number 76252 and stacks up to 3,981 pieces. The build is one of the more unique designs we’ve seen from any theme as of late, encompassing Batman’s HQ in a box. Which is at least fitting given the name of the set. On the front of the box is a large Batman symbol cut into the facade to reveal some of the detailed interior, while the other side is just a blank black wall of bricks.

Inside the box are all of the actual fixings you’d expect from a Batcave. The shadowbox has a very similar design to 2020’s UCS Mos Eisley Cantina in the way that it unfolds, which splits into the front, back, and then middle portions. The back wall is where much of the actual Batcave lives, with Batman’s command center being joined by a weapons wall and some other sections. The entire interior of the box is also covered in the kind of cave details you’d expect, which are accented by rafters, railings, lights, and other add-ons that make it feel naturally built into the depths of a brick-built cavern.

In the middle of the LEGO Batcave Shadowbox is a platform to rest the set’s included Batmobile, too.

Then there’s the minifigures, which show that this set is based on Batman Returns. There’s of course Batman himself making the cut, alongside new figures for Catwomen and the Penguin. Then you’re getting three others, with Bruce Wayne, Alfred Pennyworth, and Max Shreck.

Launching next month

Set to launch officially on June 8, all of the details from Batman Returns and the whopping 4,000 included bricks earn this a fittingly expensive price tag. When it does hit store shelves next month, the new LEGO Batman Shadowbox will debut with a $399.99 price tag. LEGO VIP members will be able to get their hands on this model a touch early, with a pre-sale launch starting on June 5.

It’s worth noting that the press release direct from LEGO notes a $449.99 price tag, while the listing for the set says $399.99. We’ll be sure to change if the latter MSRP is adjusted.

9to5Toys’ Take

All told, I am not really sure who this set is for. It’s a $300 LEGO box that surrounds a $150 Batcave, making the set just feel like a huge waste of potential. It’s not often we get a 3,981-piece set, let alone one from a theme like DC superheroes that has been largely neglected by the LEGO Group as of late.

It really feels like we have another UCS Hulkbuster on our hands with the LEGO Batcave Shadowbox. It isn’t necessarily a bad set, it’s just not going to appeal to builders quite like other models. But maybe LEGO Batman fans will take what they can get and this will fly off shelves regardless of its quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!