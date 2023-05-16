Not sold on Pixel 7a? Google’s Pixel 6a is now even more affordable with $100 discount to $349

Google last week just revealed its latest slate of smartphones, delivering a new mid-range device alongside its very first flagship foldable. But for those who just want to skip the higher-end feature sets for something more affordable, the Google Pixel 6a has your back. This entry-level handset already clocks in with a more palatable $449 price tag on any other day, but now is dropping down to one of the best prices of the year. Now on sale for $349 shipped courtesy of Amazon, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and is the best we’ve seen since back in December.

Google Pixel 6a arrives as the brand’s now previous-generation budget-friendly handset, taking a much more affordable approach from its flagship Pixel 6/Pro counterparts. Powered by the original Google Tensor chip, everything from there branches out to deliver some capable specs in a more affordable form-factor. The 6.1-inch FHD+ 60Hz display is backed by 24-hour battery life, as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of the usual photography prowess from Google is packed into 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lenses around the back of the device, too. So if you’re not sold by the just-announced Pixel 7a, this slightly older model delivers even more savings. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect, as well.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and its Liquid Air Armor cover in particular has always been a personal favorite. This unique design is made of a slim material that won’t add too much bulk to your handset, but does arrive with a textured pattern on the back for some added grip. It’s a great way to protect your Pixel 6a without breaking the bank, as well, thanks to a $15 price tag.

Today’s price cut on the Pixel 6a now lands just after seeing a launch promotion go live on the latest handset from Google. While we’re still waiting for pre-orders to go live for the brand’s new and very first foldable, the Google Pixel 7a is now shipping for $499 with the added benefit of a bundled $50 gift card. That makes the already affordable smartphone powered by Tensor G2 an even better value.

Google Pixel 6a features:

Google Pixel 6a adapts to you; it’s super fast and secure and powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. Pixel’s fast-charging all-day battery adapts to you and saves power for the apps you use most. Take amazing photos with Pixel’s 12 megapixel camera and tools like Magic Eraser[3], Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. With Google Tensor, your phone launches apps fast, pages and images load quickly, and everything runs smoothly.

